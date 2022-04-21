Royal Bank of Canada Increases Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) Price Target to $135.00

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $120.00 to $135.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 19.34% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler raised Nutrien from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $87.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Nutrien from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Nutrien from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Berenberg Bank set a $120.00 target price on Nutrien in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Nutrien from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.85.

Get Nutrien alerts:

NYSE:NTR opened at $113.12 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.49, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.88. Nutrien has a 1 year low of $52.28 and a 1 year high of $117.25. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

Nutrien ( NYSE:NTR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.17. Nutrien had a return on equity of 15.31% and a net margin of 11.38%. The business had revenue of $7.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.53 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 83.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Nutrien will post 13.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NTR. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new position in Nutrien during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Nutrien during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Nutrien by 57.4% during the 4th quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Kings Point Capital Management purchased a new stake in Nutrien during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Nutrien by 84.9% during the 4th quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.94% of the company’s stock.

Nutrien Company Profile (Get Rating)

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. It offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products; and financial solutions. The company also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through approximately 2,000 retail locations in the United States, Canada, South America, and Australia.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Nutrien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutrien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.