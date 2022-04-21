Royal Bank of Canada Raises Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) Price Target to C$77.00

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI – Get Rating) (TSE:RCI.B) had its price target hoisted by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$75.00 to C$77.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on RCI. Scotiabank raised their price target on Rogers Communications from C$87.00 to C$89.00 in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Rogers Communications from C$68.00 to C$72.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Rogers Communications from C$78.00 to C$90.00 in a research report on Thursday. TD Securities increased their target price on Rogers Communications from C$75.00 to C$87.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, CIBC upgraded Rogers Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.20.

Shares of RCI traded down $1.27 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $59.62. The company had a trading volume of 18,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 348,789. Rogers Communications has a 1 year low of $44.19 and a 1 year high of $64.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.47. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.18.

Rogers Communications ( NYSE:RCI Get Rating ) (TSE:RCI.B) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.09. Rogers Communications had a net margin of 10.62% and a return on equity of 17.45%. The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.63 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. Rogers Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Rogers Communications will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RCI. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Rogers Communications by 2.8% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,110,403 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $565,442,000 after purchasing an additional 329,265 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Rogers Communications by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 9,028,468 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $429,508,000 after buying an additional 1,531,445 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in shares of Rogers Communications by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 5,980,742 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $303,850,000 after buying an additional 1,036,408 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Rogers Communications by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 4,282,077 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $203,955,000 after buying an additional 207,585 shares during the period. Finally, Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Rogers Communications by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 3,848,566 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $183,509,000 after buying an additional 491,690 shares during the period. 42.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device and accessory financing, wireless home phone, device protection, e-mail, global voice and data roaming, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device delivery services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands to approximately 11.3 million subscribers.

