Royal Gold, Inc. to Post Q2 2023 Earnings of $0.93 Per Share, Raymond James Forecasts (NASDAQ:RGLD)

Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Rating) (TSE:RGL) – Raymond James lowered their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Royal Gold in a research note issued on Tuesday, April 19th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now anticipates that the basic materials company will earn $0.93 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.94. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Royal Gold alerts:

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Rating) (TSE:RGL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $168.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.82 million. Royal Gold had a return on equity of 10.42% and a net margin of 41.93%. Royal Gold’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share.

RGLD has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Royal Gold from $147.00 to $143.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Royal Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the company from $135.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. TD Securities raised their price objective on Royal Gold from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on Royal Gold in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Royal Gold from C$140.00 to C$165.00 in a report on Wednesday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $138.68.

NASDAQ:RGLD opened at $144.23 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.47 billion, a PE ratio of 34.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.63. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $133.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $112.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.52 and a quick ratio of 3.33. Royal Gold has a 12 month low of $92.01 and a 12 month high of $147.70.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 31st. Royal Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.57%.

In related news, CFO Paul Libner sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new stake in Royal Gold in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its position in Royal Gold by 69.7% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 302 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Royal Gold in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new stake in Royal Gold in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new stake in Royal Gold in the first quarter valued at about $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.30% of the company’s stock.

Royal Gold Company Profile (Get Rating)

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. It focuses on acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production or in development stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, and cobalt.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.