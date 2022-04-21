Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) PT Raised to $128.00

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Rating) (TSE:RGL) had its price target boosted by analysts at Barclays from $122.00 to $128.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s target price suggests a potential downside of 11.25% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on RGLD. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Royal Gold from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Royal Gold from $139.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut Royal Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Royal Gold from $147.00 to $143.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Royal Gold in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $138.68.

Get Royal Gold alerts:

Shares of RGLD stock opened at $144.23 on Thursday. Royal Gold has a 1-year low of $92.01 and a 1-year high of $147.70. The firm has a market cap of $9.47 billion, a PE ratio of 34.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a 50-day moving average of $133.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $112.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.52 and a quick ratio of 3.33.

Royal Gold ( NASDAQ:RGLD Get Rating ) (TSE:RGL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.11. Royal Gold had a net margin of 41.93% and a return on equity of 10.42%. The firm had revenue of $168.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.82 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Royal Gold will post 3.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Royal Gold news, CFO Paul Libner sold 1,200 shares of Royal Gold stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Royal Gold by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 64,521 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,161,000 after buying an additional 816 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Royal Gold by 49.8% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 69,844 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,348,000 after purchasing an additional 23,212 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Gold in the 4th quarter valued at about $226,000. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its holdings in shares of Royal Gold by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 4,760 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Royal Gold by 376.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 59,817 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,712,000 after purchasing an additional 47,263 shares during the last quarter. 79.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Royal Gold (Get Rating)

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. It focuses on acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production or in development stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, and cobalt.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.