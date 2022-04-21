Royal Mail (LON:RMG) Given “Overweight” Rating at Barclays

Royal Mail (LON:RMG – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by stock analysts at Barclays in a report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a GBX 400 ($5.20) price target on the stock. Barclays‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 16.89% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on RMG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Royal Mail to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from GBX 680 ($8.85) to GBX 275 ($3.58) in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 650 ($8.46) target price on shares of Royal Mail in a report on Friday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Royal Mail from GBX 777 ($10.11) to GBX 768 ($9.99) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Liberum Capital cut Royal Mail to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from GBX 470 ($6.12) to GBX 355 ($4.62) in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 620.82 ($8.08).

RMG stock opened at GBX 342.20 ($4.45) on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 363.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 431.45. Royal Mail has a 12-month low of GBX 317.15 ($4.13) and a 12-month high of GBX 613.80 ($7.99). The firm has a market cap of £3.27 billion and a P/E ratio of 3.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.81.

Royal Mail plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a universal postal service provider in Italy, France, Spain, Germany, North America, Croatia, the Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland, Romania, Slovakia, Slovenia, Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Ireland, the Netherlands, and Portugal. It offers parcels and letter delivery services under the Royal Mail and Parcelforce Worldwide brands.

