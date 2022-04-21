Royal Mail (LON:RMG) Given Overweight Rating at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Royal Mail (LON:RMG – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 702 ($9.13) target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target points to a potential upside of 105.14% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Liberum Capital cut shares of Royal Mail to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the company from GBX 470 ($6.12) to GBX 355 ($4.62) in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 400 ($5.20) price target on shares of Royal Mail in a research report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 650 ($8.46) price objective on shares of Royal Mail in a report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Royal Mail to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the company from GBX 680 ($8.85) to GBX 275 ($3.58) in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 620.82 ($8.08).

LON:RMG opened at GBX 342.20 ($4.45) on Thursday. Royal Mail has a 52 week low of GBX 317.15 ($4.13) and a 52 week high of GBX 613.80 ($7.99). The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 363.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 431.45. The company has a market capitalization of £3.27 billion and a P/E ratio of 3.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.81.

Royal Mail plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a universal postal service provider in Italy, France, Spain, Germany, North America, Croatia, the Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland, Romania, Slovakia, Slovenia, Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Ireland, the Netherlands, and Portugal. It offers parcels and letter delivery services under the Royal Mail and Parcelforce Worldwide brands.

