Royal Mail (OTCMKTS:ROYMF) Given Buy Rating at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Royal Mail (OTCMKTS:ROYMF – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $702.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on ROYMF. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $640.00 target price on shares of Royal Mail in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Royal Mail to a “sell” rating and set a $275.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th.

ROYMF remained flat at $$4.60 during trading on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.92. Royal Mail has a fifty-two week low of $4.35 and a fifty-two week high of $8.91.

Royal Mail plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a universal postal service provider in Italy, France, Spain, Germany, North America, Croatia, the Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland, Romania, Slovakia, Slovenia, Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Ireland, the Netherlands, and Portugal. It offers parcels and letter delivery services under the Royal Mail and Parcelforce Worldwide brands.

