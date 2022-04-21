RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES) Expected to Earn FY2022 Earnings of $0.53 Per Share

RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES – Get Rating) – Capital One Financial increased their FY2022 EPS estimates for RPC in a research note issued to investors on Monday, April 18th. Capital One Financial analyst L. Lemoine now expects that the oil and gas company will post earnings of $0.53 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.36. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for RPC’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.20 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.77 EPS.

Get RPC alerts:

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on RES. Atb Cap Markets restated an “underperform” rating on shares of RPC in a research note on Sunday. TheStreet upgraded shares of RPC from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of RPC in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of RPC from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.00.

Shares of RPC stock opened at $12.55 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.96. The company has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 418.47 and a beta of 1.60. RPC has a 1 year low of $3.33 and a 1 year high of $12.91.

RPC (NYSE:RES – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The oil and gas company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $268.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.32 million. RPC had a net margin of 0.83% and a return on equity of 1.15%. RPC’s quarterly revenue was up 80.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.03) earnings per share.

In other RPC news, major shareholder Rollins Holding Company, Inc. sold 365,000 shares of RPC stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.66, for a total transaction of $3,525,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Lor Inc sold 70,000 shares of RPC stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.20, for a total value of $714,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,649,785 shares of company stock worth $16,397,775 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 65.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of RPC by 20.5% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 485,211 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,358,000 after buying an additional 82,480 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in RPC by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 64,509 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 9,635 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its holdings in RPC by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 143,844 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $699,000 after purchasing an additional 24,120 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new stake in RPC during the 3rd quarter worth about $136,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in RPC during the 3rd quarter worth about $414,000. 27.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RPC Company Profile (Get Rating)

RPC, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of oilfield services and equipment for the oil and gas companies involved in the exploration, production, and development of oil and gas properties. The company operates through Technical Services and Support Services segments. The Technical Services segment offers pressure pumping, fracturing, acidizing, cementing, downhole tools, coiled tubing, snubbing, nitrogen, well control, wireline, pump down, and fishing services that are used in the completion, production, and maintenance of oil and gas wells.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for RPC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RPC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.