RPM International (NYSE:RPM) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

RPM International (NYSE:RPM – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of RPM International from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of RPM International from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of RPM International from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of RPM International from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut RPM International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.00.

Shares of NYSE:RPM traded up $0.88 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $88.22. The stock had a trading volume of 453,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 652,562. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. RPM International has a 12 month low of $75.11 and a 12 month high of $101.48. The company has a market capitalization of $11.42 billion, a PE ratio of 25.57, a PEG ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $83.26 and its 200 day moving average is $88.33.

RPM International ( NYSE:RPM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. RPM International had a net margin of 6.94% and a return on equity of 25.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that RPM International will post 3.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in RPM International by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,601,983 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $161,533,000 after purchasing an additional 34,887 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of RPM International by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 567,849 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $57,352,000 after acquiring an additional 30,423 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its holdings in RPM International by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 554,422 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $45,152,000 after acquiring an additional 64,242 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in RPM International by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 396,475 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $40,044,000 after acquiring an additional 22,067 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Group LLC boosted its position in shares of RPM International by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 321,653 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $32,487,000 after purchasing an additional 31,830 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.49% of the company’s stock.

RPM International Inc manufactures, markets, and sells specialty chemicals for the industrial, specialty, and consumer markets worldwide. It offers waterproofing, coatings, and institutional roofing systems; air barriers, tapes, and foams; residential home weatherization systems; roofing and building maintenance and related services; sealing and bonding, and subfloor preparation, flooring, and in-plant glazing solutions; solutions for fire stopping and intumescent steel coating, and the manufacturing industry; rolled asphalt roofing materials and chemical admixtures; concrete and masonry admixtures, concrete fibers, curing and sealing compounds, structural grouts and mortars, epoxy adhesives, injection resins, polyurethane foams, floor hardeners and toppings, joint fillers, industrial and architectural coatings, decorative color/stains/stamps, and restoration materials; and insulated building cladding materials and concrete form wall systems.

