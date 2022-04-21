Russel Metals (TSE:RUS) Price Target Raised to C$44.00 at Raymond James

Russel Metals (TSE:RUS – Get Rating) had its price target upped by equities research analysts at Raymond James from C$41.00 to C$44.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target points to a potential upside of 23.28% from the stock’s previous close.

RUS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Russel Metals in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$36.00 price target for the company. TD Securities raised Russel Metals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$40.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Russel Metals from C$40.00 to C$41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$38.75.

Shares of RUS traded up C$0.40 on Thursday, hitting C$35.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 106,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 246,362. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$32.45 and its 200-day moving average price is C$32.94. Russel Metals has a fifty-two week low of C$27.59 and a fifty-two week high of C$37.57. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.25 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.18.

Russel Metals ( TSE:RUS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported C$1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.55 by C$0.10. The business had revenue of C$1.15 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Russel Metals will post 2.6800001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Russel Metals Inc operates as a metal distribution company in North America. The company operates through three segments: Metals Service Centers, Energy Products, and Steel Distributors. The Metal Service Centers segment sells plates, flat rolled carbon, stainless steel, aluminum, and other non-ferrous specialty metal products, as well as general line steel products, such as plates, structural shapes, bars, sheets, pipes, tubing, and hollow structural steel tubing.

