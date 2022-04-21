Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.30 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH – Get Rating) will announce $0.30 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Ruth’s Hospitality Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.33 and the lowest is $0.28. Ruth’s Hospitality Group reported earnings of $0.26 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ruth’s Hospitality Group will report full year earnings of $1.34 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.28 to $1.38. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.55 to $1.75. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Ruth’s Hospitality Group.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $126.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.14 million. Ruth’s Hospitality Group had a net margin of 9.85% and a return on equity of 31.31%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on RUTH. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. TheStreet raised shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.20.

NASDAQ:RUTH traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $22.02. The stock had a trading volume of 1,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 310,345. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.46. The company has a market capitalization of $739.32 million, a PE ratio of 18.11, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 2.14. Ruth’s Hospitality Group has a twelve month low of $16.45 and a twelve month high of $28.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

In other Ruth’s Hospitality Group news, EVP Susan Mirdamadi sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 5.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,131,768 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $102,122,000 after acquiring an additional 122,427 shares during the last quarter. Hill Path Capital LP grew its position in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 206.3% during the fourth quarter. Hill Path Capital LP now owns 2,731,680 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $54,360,000 after acquiring an additional 1,839,938 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 35.2% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,854,884 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $36,912,000 after acquiring an additional 483,143 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,186,588 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $23,613,000 after acquiring an additional 72,329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT grew its position in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 109.9% during the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 856,365 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $17,042,000 after acquiring an additional 448,423 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.74% of the company’s stock.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ruth's Hospitality Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises fine dining restaurants under the Ruth's Chris Steak House name. The company's restaurants offer food and beverage products to special occasion diners and frequent customers, as well as business clients.

