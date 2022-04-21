Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $84.78.

RYAAY has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group raised shares of Ryanair from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Ryanair from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ryanair from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $114.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Liberum Capital raised shares of Ryanair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Ryanair from €21.00 ($22.58) to €20.00 ($21.51) in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RYAAY. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ryanair by 26.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,132,424 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $124,636,000 after buying an additional 237,115 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ryanair by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,784 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ryanair during the 4th quarter valued at $239,000. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Ryanair by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd now owns 943,246 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $96,522,000 after buying an additional 7,191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Ryanair during the 3rd quarter valued at $91,000. 43.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RYAAY stock opened at $93.35 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.18 billion, a PE ratio of -40.59 and a beta of 1.48. Ryanair has a one year low of $74.12 and a one year high of $127.25. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $92.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The transportation company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. Ryanair had a negative return on equity of 9.89% and a negative net margin of 11.77%. On average, research analysts predict that Ryanair will post -1.84 EPS for the current year.

Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Germany, and other European countries. It is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled and Internet-related services; in-flight sale of beverages, food, and merchandise; and marketing of car hire and accommodation services, and travel insurance through its website and mobile app.

