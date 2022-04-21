Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on RHP. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $106.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ryman Hospitality Properties has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.33.

Shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties stock opened at $98.70 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.09. The company has a market cap of $5.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.65 and a beta of 1.67. Ryman Hospitality Properties has a fifty-two week low of $68.64 and a fifty-two week high of $101.19.

Ryman Hospitality Properties ( NYSE:RHP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $377.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $321.16 million. Ryman Hospitality Properties had a negative net margin of 18.84% and a negative return on equity of 1,684.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 198.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.56) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ryman Hospitality Properties will post 5.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,864,221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $447,314,000 after acquiring an additional 95,557 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,806,237 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $318,583,000 after acquiring an additional 90,322 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,303,880 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $211,865,000 after acquiring an additional 142,017 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 776.4% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,296,820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $192,242,000 after acquiring an additional 2,034,749 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 298,621.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 2,102,997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $176,021,000 after acquiring an additional 2,102,293 shares during the last quarter. 93.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning and operating group-oriented, destination hotel assets in urban and resort markets. It operates through the following segments: Hospitality, Entertainment, and Corporate and Other. The Hospitality segment includes directly-owned hotel properties and hotel operations, as well as the Gaylord Rockies joint venture.

