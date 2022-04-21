SAF-Holland (ETR:SFQ) Given a €13.60 Price Target at Hauck and Aufhaeuser

SAF-Holland (ETR:SFQ – Get Rating) received a €13.60 ($14.62) target price from equities research analysts at Hauck and Aufhaeuser in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Hauck and Aufhaeuser’s price target suggests a potential upside of 87.46% from the company’s previous close.

SFQ has been the topic of a number of other reports. Warburg Research set a €18.00 ($19.35) price target on shares of SAF-Holland in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Berenberg Bank set a €20.50 ($22.04) price target on shares of SAF-Holland in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €12.00 ($12.90) price target on shares of SAF-Holland in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €13.00 ($13.98) price objective on shares of SAF-Holland in a report on Friday, March 18th.

Shares of ETR SFQ traded up €0.19 ($0.20) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching €7.26 ($7.80). The company had a trading volume of 168,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 141,316. SAF-Holland has a twelve month low of €6.95 ($7.47) and a twelve month high of €14.49 ($15.58). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.73, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $329.34 million and a PE ratio of 8.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average is €9.08 and its 200-day moving average is €11.00.

SAF-Holland SE manufactures and supplies chassis-related assemblies and components for trailers, trucks, semi-trailers, and buses. The company offers axle and suspension systems, fifth wheels, coupling systems, kingpins, and landing gears, as well as ball races, braking and EBS systems, lighting systems, and disc brakes.

