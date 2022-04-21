Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Safehold (NYSE:SAFE – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $60.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.38 million. Safehold had a net margin of 39.10% and a return on equity of 4.73%. The firm’s revenue was up 38.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share.

NYSE:SAFE traded down $0.82 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $46.39. The stock had a trading volume of 6,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 236,250. The stock has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.68 and a beta of -0.13. The business’s 50 day moving average is $56.59 and its 200 day moving average is $66.05. Safehold has a fifty-two week low of $46.79 and a fifty-two week high of $95.29.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. Safehold’s payout ratio is 50.00%.

SAFE has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet lowered Safehold from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday. Mizuho lowered shares of Safehold from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $96.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Safehold from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Safehold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Safehold presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.41.

In related news, major shareholder Istar Inc. purchased 3,240,000 shares of Safehold stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $59.00 per share, with a total value of $191,160,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 3,275,013 shares of company stock valued at $193,251,461. 1.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Safehold by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,859,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,309,000 after buying an additional 351,663 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Safehold in the 4th quarter valued at about $13,545,000. State Street Corp raised its position in Safehold by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 808,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,732,000 after buying an additional 103,758 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Safehold by 58.1% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 168,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,460,000 after purchasing an additional 61,954 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Safehold by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 358,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,615,000 after acquiring an additional 37,320 shares during the last quarter. 25.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Safehold Inc (NYSE: SAFE) is revolutionizing real estate ownership by providing a new and better way for owners to unlock the value of the land beneath their buildings. Through its modern ground lease capital solution, Safehold helps owners of high quality multifamily, office, industrial, hospitality and mixed-use properties in major markets throughout the United States generate higher returns with less risk.

