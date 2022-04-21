Salarius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SLRX) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Salarius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SLRX – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Salarius Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a clinical-stage oncology company. It develops therapies for the treatment of cancers. The company’s lead candidate is Seclidemstat, which is in clinical development for the treatment of Ewing sarcoma, as well as advanced solid tumors, including prostate, breast, and ovarian cancers. Salarius Pharmaceuticals Inc., formerly known as Flex Pharma Inc., is based in Houston, Texas. “

Separately, HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on Salarius Pharmaceuticals from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th.

Shares of Salarius Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $0.35 on Thursday. Salarius Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $0.33 and a 1 year high of $1.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.56. The company has a market cap of $16.40 million, a P/E ratio of -1.17 and a beta of 1.20.

Salarius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SLRX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.10) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Salarius Pharmaceuticals will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SLRX. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Salarius Pharmaceuticals by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 390,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 34,001 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Salarius Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in Salarius Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Salarius Pharmaceuticals by 77.6% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 59,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 25,992 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Salarius Pharmaceuticals by 54.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 759,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $775,000 after buying an additional 268,970 shares during the last quarter. 14.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Salarius Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing epigenetic-based cancer treatments. The company's lead candidate is Seclidemstat (SP-2577), which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors, including prostate, breast, and ovarian cancers, as well as Ewing sarcoma.

