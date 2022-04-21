Salisbury Bancorp (NASDAQ:SAL) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.23 EPS

Salisbury Bancorp (NASDAQ:SAL – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The bank reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by ($0.23), Fidelity Earnings reports. Salisbury Bancorp had a net margin of 29.31% and a return on equity of 12.31%.

Shares of SAL stock opened at $54.55 on Thursday. Salisbury Bancorp has a 12-month low of $41.36 and a 12-month high of $59.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $55.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $156.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.50 and a beta of 0.75.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. This is a boost from Salisbury Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. Salisbury Bancorp’s payout ratio is 22.30%.

SAL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Salisbury Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Salisbury Bancorp in a report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

In other news, EVP Todd J. Rubino sold 1,000 shares of Salisbury Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.50, for a total value of $56,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 8.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SAL. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Salisbury Bancorp by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 30,738 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,689,000 after buying an additional 862 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Salisbury Bancorp by 2.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,335 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $932,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Salisbury Bancorp by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 11,700 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $643,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Salisbury Bancorp by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,533 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $504,000 after buying an additional 699 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Salisbury Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $438,000. 23.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Salisbury Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Salisbury Bank and Trust Company that provides commercial banking, consumer financing, retail banking, and trust and wealth advisory services. It offers various retail and commercial deposit products. The company also provides loans, such as residential and commercial real estate loans; construction loans; working capital loans; equipment loans; and consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit, collateral loans, and auto and personal installment loans.

