Salzgitter (ETR:SZG) PT Set at €55.00 by Jefferies Financial Group

Salzgitter (ETR:SZG – Get Rating) has been assigned a €55.00 ($59.14) price target by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 30.58% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on SZG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €28.50 ($30.65) target price on Salzgitter in a report on Monday, March 21st. Morgan Stanley set a €30.10 ($32.37) target price on Salzgitter in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Baader Bank set a €45.00 ($48.39) target price on Salzgitter in a report on Monday, March 21st. UBS Group set a €33.00 ($35.48) target price on Salzgitter in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €42.00 ($45.16) target price on Salzgitter in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Salzgitter presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €36.05 ($38.77).

Shares of SZG stock opened at €42.12 ($45.29) on Thursday. Salzgitter has a twelve month low of €22.78 ($24.49) and a twelve month high of €48.76 ($52.43). The stock has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.92. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of €39.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €33.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.12.

Salzgitter AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in steel and technology businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: Strip Steel, Plate/Section Steel, Mannesmann, Trading, and Technology. The Strip Steel segment manufactures branded and special steels, such as hot-rolled strip steel and steel sheets, sections, tailored blanks, and components for the construction industry.

