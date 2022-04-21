Salzgitter (OTCMKTS:SZGPY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Salzgitter (OTCMKTS:SZGPY – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Salzgitter AG is engaged in the production of steel and steel products. Its operating business unit consists of Strip Steel, Plate/Section Steel, Energy, Trading and Technology. Strip Steel unit produces special and branded steels. Plate/Section Steel unit offers heavy plates. Energy unit covers seamless tubes, seam-and spiral-welded large-diameter pipes, stainless steel tubes as well as seamless and welded precision tubes. Trading unit handles sales network and global trading companies and sales offices. Technology unit focuses on machinery and plants for the filling and packaging of beverages. Salzgitter AG is headquartered in Salzgitter, Germany. “

Get Salzgitter alerts:

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Kepler Capital Markets raised Salzgitter from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a €50.00 ($53.76) price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Salzgitter from €20.00 ($21.51) to €33.00 ($35.48) in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Salzgitter from €28.50 ($30.65) to €32.50 ($34.95) in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Salzgitter from €35.00 ($37.63) to €42.00 ($45.16) in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Salzgitter from €41.50 ($44.62) to €43.00 ($46.24) in a report on Monday, April 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.17.

OTCMKTS:SZGPY opened at $4.60 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.73. Salzgitter has a 52-week low of $2.90 and a 52-week high of $5.16. The company has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.13.

About Salzgitter (Get Rating)

Salzgitter AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in steel and technology businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: Strip Steel, Plate/Section Steel, Mannesmann, Trading, and Technology. The Strip Steel segment manufactures branded and special steels, such as hot-rolled strip steel and steel sheets, sections, tailored blanks, and components for the construction industry.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Salzgitter (SZGPY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Salzgitter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salzgitter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.