Sandstorm Gold Ltd. to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $0.05 Per Share, Raymond James Forecasts (NYSE:SAND)

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND – Get Rating) – Raymond James issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Sandstorm Gold in a research report issued on Tuesday, April 19th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur forecasts that the company will earn $0.05 per share for the quarter. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $9.50 target price on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Sandstorm Gold’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.04 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.18 EPS.
Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.01). Sandstorm Gold had a return on equity of 4.49% and a net margin of 24.05%. The business had revenue of $29.82 million for the quarter.
NYSE:SAND opened at $8.72 on Thursday. Sandstorm Gold has a 52 week low of $5.30 and a 52 week high of $9.31. The firm has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.29 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.79.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.016 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 18th. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. Sandstorm Gold’s payout ratio is 42.86%.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Sandstorm Gold by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 457,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,838,000 after purchasing an additional 1,665 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 13,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 1,722 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 160,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $922,000 after acquiring an additional 2,097 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 20,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 2,213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quilter Plc increased its stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 27,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 2,707 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.79% of the company’s stock.
Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. It focuses on acquiring gold and other metal purchase agreements and royalties from companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. The company offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a gold stream or royalty and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine at a fixed price per unit or at a fixed percentage of the spot price.
