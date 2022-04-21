Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Thursday. The bank reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Sandy Spring Bancorp had a net margin of 42.57% and a return on equity of 13.80%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.20 EPS.

SASR stock traded down $0.60 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $44.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 152,258. Sandy Spring Bancorp has a 52-week low of $39.85 and a 52-week high of $52.04. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.03 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th were paid a $0.34 dividend. This is a positive change from Sandy Spring Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. Sandy Spring Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.42%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 26.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 88,392 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,250,000 after acquiring an additional 18,320 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 61,850 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,974,000 after purchasing an additional 1,309 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 48,496 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,332,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 64,202 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,087,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the period. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA bought a new position in Sandy Spring Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $207,000. Institutional investors own 66.60% of the company’s stock.

SASR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Sandy Spring Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th.

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Sandy Spring Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, mortgage, private banking, and trust services to individuals and businesses. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Insurance, and Investment Management. The Community Banking segment offers financial products and services, including various loan and deposit products.

