Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Thursday. The bank reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Sandy Spring Bancorp had a net margin of 42.57% and a return on equity of 13.80%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.20 EPS.
SASR stock traded down $0.60 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $44.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 152,258. Sandy Spring Bancorp has a 52-week low of $39.85 and a 52-week high of $52.04. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.03 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th were paid a $0.34 dividend. This is a positive change from Sandy Spring Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. Sandy Spring Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.42%.
SASR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Sandy Spring Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th.
Sandy Spring Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)
Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Sandy Spring Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, mortgage, private banking, and trust services to individuals and businesses. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Insurance, and Investment Management. The Community Banking segment offers financial products and services, including various loan and deposit products.
