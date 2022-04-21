Sanofi (SNY) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Rating) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 28th. Analysts expect Sanofi to post earnings of $0.95 per share for the quarter.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $11.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.78 billion. Sanofi had a return on equity of 24.61% and a net margin of 16.52%. On average, analysts expect Sanofi to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Sanofi stock opened at $55.85 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $141.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.00, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $52.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.02. Sanofi has a 52 week low of $46.92 and a 52 week high of $58.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Community Trust NA purchased a new stake in shares of Sanofi in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sanofi in the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Autumn Glory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sanofi in the fourth quarter worth about $278,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Sanofi by 24.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 1,178 shares during the period. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Sanofi by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 948 shares during the period. 12.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SNY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Sanofi in a research note on Monday, February 28th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Liberum Capital upgraded Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Sanofi from €122.00 ($131.18) to €121.00 ($130.11) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Barclays upped their target price on Sanofi from €90.00 ($96.77) to €105.00 ($112.90) in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Sanofi from €80.00 ($86.02) to €85.00 ($91.40) in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Sanofi has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.00.

Sanofi, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company provides specialty care products, including human monoclonal antibodies; products for multiple sclerosis, neurology, other inflammatory diseases, immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes; and cardiovascular and established prescription products.

