Savills plc (LON:SVS) Insider Sells £217,674 in Stock

Savills plc (LON:SVS – Get Rating) insider Mark Ridley sold 20,155 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,080 ($14.05), for a total transaction of £217,674 ($283,208.43).

LON SVS traded up GBX 22 ($0.29) during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 1,106 ($14.39). The stock had a trading volume of 210,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 283,497. The stock has a market cap of £1.60 billion and a PE ratio of 10.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.15, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,189.17 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,313.69. Savills plc has a 1 year low of GBX 1,035 ($13.47) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,472 ($19.15).

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 7th will be paid a dividend of GBX 55.40 ($0.72) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. This is a positive change from Savills’s previous dividend of $6.00. This represents a yield of 4.86%. Savills’s payout ratio is currently 0.23%.

Savills plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides real estate services in the Americas, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The company advises on commercial, residential, rural, and leisure properties; and offers corporate finance advisory, investment management, and a range of property-related financial services.

