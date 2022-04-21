SB Financial Group (SBFG) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG – Get Rating) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, April 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.25 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $15.67 million during the quarter. SB Financial Group had a return on equity of 10.78% and a net margin of 25.17%. On average, analysts expect SB Financial Group to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

SB Financial Group stock opened at $19.07 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $137.53 million, a PE ratio of 7.77 and a beta of 1.11. SB Financial Group has a 1-year low of $16.26 and a 1-year high of $20.85. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.35.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were given a $0.115 dividend. This is a boost from SB Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. SB Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.69%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SB Financial Group by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $391,000 after buying an additional 880 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of SB Financial Group by 33.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 2,193 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SB Financial Group by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 22,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 2,734 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SB Financial Group by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 50,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $918,000 after buying an additional 3,567 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of SB Financial Group by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 462,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,997,000 after buying an additional 4,103 shares during the period. 44.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on SBFG. Zacks Investment Research raised SB Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on SB Financial Group in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

SB Financial Group Company Profile

SB Financial Group, Inc provides a range of commercial banking and wealth management services to individual and corporate customers primarily in Ohio, Indiana, and Michigan. It offers checking, savings, money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit; and commercial, consumer, agricultural, and residential mortgage loans.

