Schaeffler AG (FRA:SHA) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Schaeffler AG (FRA:SHA – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is €7.33 ($7.88).

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SHA shares. Jefferies Financial Group set a €6.00 ($6.45) target price on shares of Schaeffler in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Nord/LB set a €7.00 ($7.53) target price on shares of Schaeffler in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €8.00 ($8.60) target price on shares of Schaeffler in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €7.30 ($7.85) price objective on shares of Schaeffler in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €9.00 ($9.68) price objective on shares of Schaeffler in a report on Wednesday, March 9th.

Get Schaeffler alerts:

FRA SHA opened at €5.87 ($6.31) on Thursday. Schaeffler has a 52 week low of €11.30 ($12.15) and a 52 week high of €16.74 ($18.00). The company has a 50-day moving average price of €5.82 and a 200-day moving average price of €6.69.

Schaeffler AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells precision components and systems for automotive and industrial applications in Europe, the Americas, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Automotive OEM division offers engine systems, including rolling bearing solutions, belt and chain drive products, valve train components, and systems for variable valve trains; and transmission systems, such as torsion and vibration dampers, clutches and double clutch systems, torque converters, CVT components, lightweight differentials, bearing solutions, and synchronizing and gearshift components.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Schaeffler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schaeffler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.