Schneider National (SNDR) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR – Get Rating) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, April 28th. Analysts expect Schneider National to post earnings of $0.52 per share for the quarter. Schneider National has set its FY22 guidance at $2.35-$2.55 EPS.

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. Schneider National had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 18.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. On average, analysts expect Schneider National to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:SNDR opened at $22.82 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.77. Schneider National has a 1-year low of $20.48 and a 1-year high of $27.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.26. The stock has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.01, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.97.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This is a boost from Schneider National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Schneider National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.04%.

In other news, EVP David L. Geyer sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.12, for a total value of $417,920.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Shaleen Devgun sold 11,748 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.82, for a total transaction of $315,081.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 59,748 shares of company stock worth $1,536,681 in the last 90 days. 32.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Schneider National in the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,813,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Schneider National by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 55,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,502,000 after buying an additional 1,772 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Schneider National in the 4th quarter worth approximately $350,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in shares of Schneider National by 245.9% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,190,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,037,000 after purchasing an additional 846,374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schneider National by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 402,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,832,000 after purchasing an additional 37,448 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.94% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SNDR. Susquehanna raised shares of Schneider National from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Stephens increased their price target on shares of Schneider National from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Schneider National from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Schneider National from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Schneider National from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.26.

About Schneider National (Get Rating)

Schneider National, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface transportation and logistics solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through three segments: Truckload, Intermodal, and Logistics. The Truckload segment offers standard long-haul and regional shipping services primarily through dry van, bulk, temperature-controlled, and flat-bed equipment, as well as cross dock and customized solutions for time-sensitive loads.

