Scorpio Tankers (STNG) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG – Get Rating) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, April 28th. Analysts expect Scorpio Tankers to post earnings of ($0.59) per share for the quarter.

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The shipping company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by $0.07. Scorpio Tankers had a negative return on equity of 11.88% and a negative net margin of 43.35%. The firm had revenue of $147.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.19 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.04) earnings per share. Scorpio Tankers’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Scorpio Tankers to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Scorpio Tankers alerts:

Shares of NYSE:STNG traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $21.99. 1,174 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 985,964. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.27. Scorpio Tankers has a 1 year low of $11.02 and a 1 year high of $24.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.17 and a beta of 0.71.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st. Scorpio Tankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -9.32%.

Several research firms have commented on STNG. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Scorpio Tankers in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. BTIG Research upped their target price on Scorpio Tankers from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Scorpio Tankers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Scorpio Tankers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $15.50 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.21.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of STNG. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 26,032 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 2,910 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 19,160 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 3,081 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Scorpio Tankers by 8.1% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 56,792 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after purchasing an additional 4,256 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Scorpio Tankers by 94.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,093 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 6,369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 85,510 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 10,411 shares during the last quarter. 43.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Scorpio Tankers (Get Rating)

Scorpio Tankers Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of refined petroleum products in the shipping markets worldwide. As of March 18, 2022, the company's fleet consisted of 124 owned, finance leased, or bareboat chartered-in tankers, including 42 LR2, 6 LR1, 62 MR, and 14 Handymax with a weighted average age of approximately 6.2 years.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Scorpio Tankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scorpio Tankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.