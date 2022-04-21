Scott D. Grimes Sells 4,098 Shares of Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX) Stock

Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLXGet Rating) Director Scott D. Grimes sold 4,098 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.09, for a total value of $205,268.82. Following the sale, the director now owns 243,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,202,224.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ CDLX traded down $5.52 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $40.95. The stock had a trading volume of 685,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 382,388. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company has a 50 day moving average of $54.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.44. Cardlytics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.07 and a twelve month high of $145.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of -10.29 and a beta of 2.32.

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLXGet Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.61. Cardlytics had a negative return on equity of 12.16% and a negative net margin of 48.13%. The firm had revenue of $90.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.32) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 34.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Cardlytics, Inc. will post -3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDLX. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Cardlytics in the 1st quarter valued at $336,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Cardlytics by 2.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,284,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,327,000 after purchasing an additional 72,847 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in Cardlytics by 68.4% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in Cardlytics by 28.0% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 33,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,840,000 after purchasing an additional 7,409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Cardlytics by 757.9% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $990,000 after purchasing an additional 10,421 shares during the last quarter. 96.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CDLX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on Cardlytics from $100.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Cardlytics from $120.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Cardlytics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Cardlytics in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cardlytics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.00.

Cardlytics, Inc operates an advertising platform in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers Cardlytics platform, a proprietary native bank advertising channel that enables marketers to reach customers through their network of financial institution partners through digital channels, such as online, mobile applications, email, and various real-time notifications; and Bridg platform, a customer data platform which utilizes point-of-sale data and enables marketers to perform analytics and targeted loyalty marketing, as well as measure the impact of their marketing.

