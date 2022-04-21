Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) Increases Dividend to $0.17 Per Share

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 19th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.17 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This is an increase from Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has a dividend payout ratio of 21.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida to earn $2.40 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 21.7%.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida stock opened at $35.21 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.79. The company has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.15 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has a fifty-two week low of $29.28 and a fifty-two week high of $39.31.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida ( NASDAQ:SBCF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.09. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida had a net margin of 35.05% and a return on equity of 10.93%. The firm had revenue of $91.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.69 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida will post 2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Charles M. Shaffer sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.35, for a total transaction of $381,675.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dennis S. Hudson III sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.35, for a total transaction of $290,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 48.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,697 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida during the 4th quarter valued at about $239,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida during the 3rd quarter valued at about $325,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $384,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 13,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $484,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the period. 82.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently commented on SBCF shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in a research report on Monday, January 17th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.67.

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida operates as the bank holding company for Seacoast National Bank that provides financial services to retail and commercial customers in Florida. It offers commercial and retail banking, wealth management, and mortgage services; and brokerage and annuity services.

