Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (SBCF) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF – Get Rating) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, April 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.44 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.09. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida had a net margin of 35.05% and a return on equity of 10.93%. The company had revenue of $91.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.69 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. On average, analysts expect Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of SBCF stock opened at $35.21 on Thursday. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has a one year low of $29.28 and a one year high of $39.31. The company’s 50-day moving average is $35.17 and its 200 day moving average is $35.79. The company has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.15 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.81.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida’s payout ratio is presently 23.85%.

SBCF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in a report on Monday, January 17th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.67.

In other news, CEO Charles M. Shaffer sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.35, for a total value of $381,675.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Dennis S. Hudson III sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.35, for a total transaction of $290,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 48.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 1,697 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida during the third quarter valued at approximately $325,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $384,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 13,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $484,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.61% of the company’s stock.

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida operates as the bank holding company for Seacoast National Bank that provides financial services to retail and commercial customers in Florida. It offers commercial and retail banking, wealth management, and mortgage services; and brokerage and annuity services.

