Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) Director David W. Gryska Sells 4,000 Shares

Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating) Director David W. Gryska sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.95, for a total transaction of $575,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 46,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,657,687.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of SGEN traded down $2.45 on Thursday, hitting $141.44. 546,921 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,076,821. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.23 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $138.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $150.74. Seagen Inc. has a 1 year low of $117.46 and a 1 year high of $192.79.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $429.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $403.42 million. Seagen had a negative net margin of 42.84% and a negative return on equity of 20.68%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Seagen Inc. will post -3.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SGEN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Seagen by 11.2% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 192,129 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $14,072,000 after purchasing an additional 19,394 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in Seagen during the third quarter worth approximately $469,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Seagen by 48.1% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 717 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in Seagen by 6.9% during the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 5,765 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $979,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Seagen by 5.5% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,794 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,153,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. 89.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Seagen from $254.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 7th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Seagen from $210.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Seagen from $198.00 to $162.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Seagen from $180.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Seagen from $170.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $161.62.

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company offers ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; PADCEV, an ADC targeting Nectin-4 for the treatment of advanced or metastatic urothelial cancer; and TUKYSA, an oral small molecule tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer.

