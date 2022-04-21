Seagen (SGEN) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, April 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.96) per share for the quarter. Seagen has set its FY 2022 guidance at EPS.Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $429.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $403.42 million. Seagen had a negative return on equity of 20.68% and a negative net margin of 42.84%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Seagen to post $-4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ SGEN opened at $143.89 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $137.92 and a 200 day moving average of $150.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.89 and a beta of 0.83. Seagen has a 12-month low of $117.46 and a 12-month high of $192.79.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SGEN shares. Wolfe Research dropped their target price on shares of Seagen from $195.00 to $146.00 and set a “peer perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of Seagen from $179.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Seagen from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Seagen in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Seagen from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Seagen currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.62.

In other Seagen news, insider Roger D. Dansey sold 739 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.58, for a total value of $101,671.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Clay B. Siegall sold 17,043 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.97, for a total value of $2,385,508.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 72,868 shares of company stock valued at $10,105,989 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 27.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SGEN. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in shares of Seagen by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 166,530 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,779,000 after buying an additional 23,480 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Seagen by 108.8% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 37,677 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,807,000 after acquiring an additional 19,631 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in shares of Seagen by 42.8% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 12,023 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,859,000 after acquiring an additional 3,601 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Seagen by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 237,969 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $36,790,000 after acquiring an additional 3,416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Seagen by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 6,294 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $973,000 after acquiring an additional 1,469 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.54% of the company’s stock.

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company offers ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; PADCEV, an ADC targeting Nectin-4 for the treatment of advanced or metastatic urothelial cancer; and TUKYSA, an oral small molecule tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer.

