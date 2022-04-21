Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.39 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE – Get Rating) to report sales of $1.39 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Sealed Air’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.44 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.32 billion. Sealed Air posted sales of $1.27 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 9.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sealed Air will report full year sales of $5.91 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.85 billion to $5.97 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $6.13 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.89 billion to $6.36 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Sealed Air.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.02). Sealed Air had a return on equity of 378.45% and a net margin of 9.16%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on SEE shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded Sealed Air from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $61.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Sealed Air from $81.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Robert W. Baird cut Sealed Air from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on Sealed Air in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Sealed Air from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.23.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Sealed Air by 10.2% in the first quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 24,224 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,633,000 after purchasing an additional 2,234 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in Sealed Air by 1.6% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 18,097 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in Sealed Air by 269.0% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 369 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. Family Legacy Inc. acquired a new stake in Sealed Air in the first quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, 44 Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Sealed Air by 26.4% in the first quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,679 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 1,393 shares during the period. 89.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sealed Air stock opened at $69.13 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $66.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.95, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.03. Sealed Air has a one year low of $47.67 and a one year high of $70.72. The stock has a market cap of $10.24 billion, a PE ratio of 20.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.24.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.02%.

Sealed Air Corporation provides food safety and security, and product protection solutions and equipment in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety and shelf life extension, reduce food waste, automate processes, and optimize total cost for food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets under the CRYOVAC, CRYOVAC Grip & Tear, CRYOVAC Darfresh, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

