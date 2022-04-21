Seaport Res Ptn Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR)

Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR – Get Rating) – Seaport Res Ptn decreased their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Quaker Chemical in a report released on Wednesday, April 20th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Harrison now expects that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings of $1.39 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.41. Seaport Res Ptn currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Quaker Chemical’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.65 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.02 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.09 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $7.15 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $9.29 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on KWR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Quaker Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Quaker Chemical from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Quaker Chemical in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Quaker Chemical from $305.00 to $225.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st.

Shares of Quaker Chemical stock opened at $168.93 on Thursday. Quaker Chemical has a 1 year low of $158.27 and a 1 year high of $276.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.14. The company has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.95 and a beta of 1.46. The company’s fifty day moving average is $181.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $215.25.

Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($0.33). Quaker Chemical had a return on equity of 8.98% and a net margin of 6.89%. The business had revenue of $447.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $446.69 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.415 per share. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. Quaker Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.52%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. New Century Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Quaker Chemical during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Quaker Chemical during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Quaker Chemical during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Quaker Chemical during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Quaker Chemical by 714.3% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 114 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 78.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Quaker Chemical Corporation develops, produces, and markets various formulated chemical specialty products for a range of heavy industrial and manufacturing applications. The company operates through four segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Asia/Pacific; and Global Specialty Businesses.

