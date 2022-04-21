Seaport Res Ptn Comments on Vistra Corp.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:VST)

Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Seaport Res Ptn reduced their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Vistra in a research note issued on Tuesday, April 19th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst A. Storozynski now expects that the company will earn $1.37 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.38. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Vistra’s FY2025 earnings at $2.50 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.81 EPS.

Get Vistra alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Vistra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.86.

NYSE:VST opened at $26.26 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $11.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.80, a PEG ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. Vistra has a 1-year low of $15.47 and a 1-year high of $26.63.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 21st. This is a boost from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. Vistra’s payout ratio is currently -25.37%.

In other Vistra news, EVP Stephen J. Muscato sold 50,000 shares of Vistra stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.39, for a total value of $1,119,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vistra during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Rational Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vistra by 128.0% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 1,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 699 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vistra by 89.2% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 858 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Vistra during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vistra during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. 92.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vistra Company Profile (Get Rating)

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across 20 states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Vistra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vistra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.