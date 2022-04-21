Seaport Res Ptn Equities Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Seaport Res Ptn lowered their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for Linde in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 20th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Harrison now forecasts that the basic materials company will earn $2.91 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.95. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Linde’s Q3 2022 earnings at $2.98 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $11.74 EPS.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The basic materials company reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $8.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.84 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 12.00% and a net margin of 12.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.30 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on LIN. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Linde from $405.00 to $365.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 14th. HSBC boosted their target price on Linde from $366.00 to $382.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Linde from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $312.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, February 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Linde from $360.00 to $370.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Linde from $381.00 to $400.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Linde has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $361.53.

Shares of NYSE LIN opened at $326.37 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $167.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.59, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $304.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $317.23. Linde has a 52 week low of $267.51 and a 52 week high of $352.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.74.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA raised its stake in shares of Linde by 3.4% in the third quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA now owns 930 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Charter Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Linde by 5.3% in the first quarter. Charter Trust Co. now owns 636 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC grew its position in Linde by 2.0% in the first quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,624 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $519,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Linde by 4.2% in the third quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 817 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, Baldwin Brothers LLC MA grew its position in Linde by 11.0% in the first quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 333 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.90% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th were paid a $1.17 dividend. This represents a $4.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. This is a positive change from Linde’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.93%.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon dioxide, hydrogen, helium, electronic and specialty gases, acetylene, and carbon monoxide. The company also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, hydrogen and synthesis gas, and other plants.

