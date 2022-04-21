Seaport Res Ptn Reaffirms Neutral Rating for Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW)

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by Seaport Res Ptn in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Sherwin-Williams’ Q1 2022 earnings at $1.51 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.72 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.94 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.15 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $9.33 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $11.18 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on SHW. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Sherwin-Williams from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $355.00 to $376.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $355.00 to $345.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $394.00 to $335.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Northcoast Research downgraded shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $325.26.

Shares of SHW opened at $253.09 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $65.94 billion, a PE ratio of 36.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.88. Sherwin-Williams has a fifty-two week low of $233.32 and a fifty-two week high of $354.15. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $255.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $295.91.

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $4.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.76 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 78.98% and a net margin of 9.35%. Sherwin-Williams’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.70 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Sherwin-Williams will post 9.41 EPS for the current year.

In other Sherwin-Williams news, CFO Allen J. Mistysyn acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $253.91 per share, with a total value of $253,910.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO John G. Morikis acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $259.55 per share, with a total value of $519,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHW. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 123.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,950,247 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $803,794,000 after buying an additional 1,629,745 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 89.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 154,632 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $43,838,000 after buying an additional 72,885 shares in the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 1,096 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sherwin-Williams during the 3rd quarter valued at about $367,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,183 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. 76.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

