Seaport Res Ptn Weighs in on Air Products and Chemicals, Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NYSE:APD)

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Seaport Res Ptn lowered their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for Air Products and Chemicals in a research note issued on Wednesday, April 20th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Harrison now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings of $2.35 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.38. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Air Products and Chemicals’ Q3 2022 earnings at $2.58 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $10.21 EPS.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.02. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.21% and a net margin of 19.90%. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.12 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Bank of America lowered Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $337.00 to $285.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Vertical Research upgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $335.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $275.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $325.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $312.40.

APD opened at $248.74 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $239.52 and a 200-day moving average of $273.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.41, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.88. Air Products and Chemicals has a 12-month low of $216.24 and a 12-month high of $316.39. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. This is an increase from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.19%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 19.2% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,279 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $819,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co grew its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 120.2% in the first quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 229 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 46.2% in the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 278,267 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $69,542,000 after purchasing an additional 87,996 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the first quarter valued at about $249,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 8.1% in the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 7,890 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,972,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. 78.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

