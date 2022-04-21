Seaport Res Ptn Weighs in on Chesapeake Energy Co.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:CHK)

Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn increased their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Chesapeake Energy in a report released on Tuesday, April 19th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst N. Pope now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $4.38 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $3.83. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Chesapeake Energy’s Q3 2022 earnings at $4.82 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $4.44 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $16.08 EPS.

Get Chesapeake Energy alerts:

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on CHK. Siebert Williams Shank began coverage on Chesapeake Energy in a research report on Monday, December 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Chesapeake Energy from $88.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Chesapeake Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Chesapeake Energy in a report on Friday, February 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Chesapeake Energy from $88.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chesapeake Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.55.

NASDAQ CHK opened at $92.88 on Thursday. Chesapeake Energy has a 52 week low of $44.78 and a 52 week high of $97.61. The company has a fifty day moving average of $81.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.40 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. Chesapeake Energy had a return on equity of 160.87% and a net margin of 108.93%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($42.54) earnings per share.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th were paid a dividend of $0.438 per share. This is a positive change from Chesapeake Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 4th. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%.

In other news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 186,085 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.25, for a total transaction of $17,910,681.25. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,156,830 shares in the company, valued at $400,094,887.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its holdings in Chesapeake Energy by 27.9% in the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Chesapeake Energy by 30.6% in the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in Chesapeake Energy by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 4,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Chesapeake Energy by 8.1% in the first quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 4,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the period. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in Chesapeake Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000.

Chesapeake Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Chesapeake Energy Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays in the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana; and the liquids-rich resource play in the Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Chesapeake Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chesapeake Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.