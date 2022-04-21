Seaport Res Ptn Weighs in on SM Energy’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NYSE:SM)

SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Seaport Res Ptn increased their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for SM Energy in a research report issued on Tuesday, April 19th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst N. Pope now anticipates that the energy company will post earnings of $2.82 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $2.40. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for SM Energy’s Q4 2022 earnings at $2.69 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $10.31 EPS.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The energy company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.32. SM Energy had a return on equity of 13.06% and a net margin of 1.38%. The company had revenue of $854.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $595.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.02 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 166.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on SM Energy from $43.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SM Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Raymond James upped their price objective on SM Energy from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on SM Energy from $51.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on SM Energy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.67.

Shares of SM Energy stock opened at $40.30 on Thursday. SM Energy has a fifty-two week low of $14.79 and a fifty-two week high of $43.69. The firm has a market cap of $4.91 billion, a PE ratio of 806.16 and a beta of 5.48. The business’s fifty day moving average is $38.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st. This represents a yield of 0.1%. SM Energy’s payout ratio is currently 40.01%.

In other SM Energy news, VP David J. Whitcomb sold 9,254 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.45, for a total value of $365,070.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP David J. Whitcomb sold 44,771 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.79, for a total transaction of $1,870,980.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 39,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,668,465.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 110,333 shares of company stock valued at $4,511,905. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SM. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. bought a new position in SM Energy in the first quarter worth about $238,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its holdings in SM Energy by 3.9% in the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 89,899 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,502,000 after acquiring an additional 3,393 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. bought a new position in SM Energy in the first quarter worth about $243,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in SM Energy by 10.5% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 11,390 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 1,078 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in SM Energy in the first quarter worth about $678,000. 89.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. As of February 24, 2022, it had 492.0 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated proved reserves. It also has working interests in 825 gross productive oil wells and 483 gross productive gas wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas.

