SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) Price Target Increased to $94.00 by Analysts at B. Riley

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by equities researchers at B. Riley from $83.00 to $94.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. B. Riley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 26.34% from the stock’s current price.
Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $74.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $77.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.22.
SEAS stock opened at $74.40 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.89. SeaWorld Entertainment has a 52-week low of $41.94 and a 52-week high of $76.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.11 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 183.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.45.
In other news, CEO Marc Swanson sold 6,298 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.88, for a total value of $465,296.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Sharon P. Nadeau sold 413 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.96, for a total transaction of $26,828.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 26,800 shares of company stock valued at $1,957,859. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment during the 3rd quarter worth about $199,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 55,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,044,000 after purchasing an additional 8,023 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 94.2% during the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 13,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $767,000 after purchasing an additional 6,727 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 9,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 1,469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Neil Global Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment during the 3rd quarter worth about $466,000.
SeaWorld Entertainment Company Profile (Get Rating)
SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operation of theme parks. It operates through the following brands: SeaWorld, Busch Gardens, Aquatica, Discovery Cove, Sesame Place, and Sea Rescue. The company was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on SeaWorld Entertainment (SEAS)
- 3 Legendary Low-Beta Stocks Set to Outperform
- Affirm Stock Has Affirmed a Bottom
- 3 Ways to Invest in 5G Growth
- Sell-Side Activity Drives Proctor & Gamble Higher
- Google Upgraded Ahead Of Earnings
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for SeaWorld Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SeaWorld Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.