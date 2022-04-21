Secure Income REIT Plc Declares Dividend of GBX 3.95 (LON:SIR)

Secure Income REIT Plc (LON:SIR – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, April 21st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 28th will be given a dividend of GBX 3.95 ($0.05) per share on Tuesday, June 7th. This represents a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

SIR opened at GBX 443.50 ($5.77) on Thursday. Secure Income REIT has a fifty-two week low of GBX 367 ($4.77) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 464.50 ($6.04). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.86, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 428.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 417.68. The company has a market capitalization of £1.44 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.18.

Secure Income REIT Plc ("SIR") is a specialist UK REIT, investing in real estate assets that provide long term rental income with inflation protection. The Company owns a Â£1.96 billion portfolio at the 30 June 2020 independent external valuation. With net assets of Â£1.25 billion and some Â£220 million of Uncommitted Cash held at 30 June 2020, the Company has been well positioned to provide support to its tenants through the Covid-19 pandemic while maintaining its strong financial discipline and balance sheet strength.

