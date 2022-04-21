SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) Posts Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The asset manager reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $581.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $560.41 million. SEI Investments had a return on equity of 29.81% and a net margin of 28.49%. The firm’s revenue was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 EPS.
Shares of NASDAQ SEIC traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $59.25. 503,368 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 643,978. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 3.95, a quick ratio of 3.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $58.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.52. SEI Investments has a 12 month low of $54.03 and a 12 month high of $65.22.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SEIC. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of SEI Investments by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 279,332 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $17,310,000 after purchasing an additional 13,842 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of SEI Investments by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 52,070 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of SEI Investments by 46.0% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,092 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 1,918 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of SEI Investments by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 14,019 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $854,000 after purchasing an additional 1,628 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in SEI Investments by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 19,971 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,217,000 after acquiring an additional 783 shares during the last quarter. 69.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
SEI Investments Company Profile (Get Rating)
SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on SEI Investments (SEIC)
- Highly Valued Abbot Laboratories Could Move Lower
- Baker Hughes, Another Buy-The-Dip Opportunity In Oilfield Services
- Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) Falls Back to 2018 Levels
- Is Turning Point Therapeutics Stock at a Turning Point?
- Buy Haliburton On Post-Earnings Weakness
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for SEI Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEI Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.