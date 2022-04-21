SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) Posts Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The asset manager reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $581.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $560.41 million. SEI Investments had a return on equity of 29.81% and a net margin of 28.49%. The firm’s revenue was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ SEIC traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $59.25. 503,368 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 643,978. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 3.95, a quick ratio of 3.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $58.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.52. SEI Investments has a 12 month low of $54.03 and a 12 month high of $65.22.

Get SEI Investments alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SEIC. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of SEI Investments by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 279,332 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $17,310,000 after purchasing an additional 13,842 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of SEI Investments by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 52,070 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of SEI Investments by 46.0% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,092 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 1,918 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of SEI Investments by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 14,019 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $854,000 after purchasing an additional 1,628 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in SEI Investments by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 19,971 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,217,000 after acquiring an additional 783 shares during the last quarter. 69.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SEIC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on SEI Investments in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on SEI Investments from $75.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 28th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on SEI Investments from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut SEI Investments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $67.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, March 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.50.

SEI Investments Company Profile (Get Rating)

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for SEI Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEI Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.