SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) Price Target Cut to $62.00

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $68.00 to $62.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the asset manager’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 4.64% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered SEI Investments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $67.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, March 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on SEI Investments in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on SEI Investments from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SEI Investments presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:SEIC opened at $59.25 on Thursday. SEI Investments has a twelve month low of $54.03 and a twelve month high of $65.22. The company’s 50 day moving average is $58.76 and its 200 day moving average is $60.52. The company has a current ratio of 3.95, a quick ratio of 3.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market cap of $8.20 billion, a PE ratio of 15.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.06.

SEI Investments ( NASDAQ:SEIC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The asset manager reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36. SEI Investments had a net margin of 28.49% and a return on equity of 29.81%. The company had revenue of $581.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $560.41 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. SEI Investments’s quarterly revenue was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that SEI Investments will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SEI Investments by 305.4% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 604 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in SEI Investments in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in SEI Investments in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in SEI Investments in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in SEI Investments by 34.4% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 851 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.63% of the company’s stock.

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

