Selecta Biosciences (NASDAQ:SELB) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

Selecta Biosciences (NASDAQ:SELB – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on SELB. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Selecta Biosciences from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Selecta Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.25.

SELB traded up $0.04 on Wednesday, hitting $0.94. 1,587,011 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,001,779. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.19 million, a PE ratio of -2.69 and a beta of 1.17. Selecta Biosciences has a 52 week low of $0.87 and a 52 week high of $5.28.

Selecta Biosciences ( NASDAQ:SELB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $29.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.14) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Selecta Biosciences will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SELB. HighVista Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Selecta Biosciences in the third quarter worth $92,000. Capital Fund Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Selecta Biosciences in the third quarter valued at about $263,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Selecta Biosciences in the third quarter valued at about $773,000. Strs Ohio lifted its position in Selecta Biosciences by 335.6% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 37,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 29,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Selecta Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,116,000. 73.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Selecta Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of nanoparticle immunomodulatory drugs for the treatment and prevention of human diseases. The company's lead therapeutic gene therapy program is SEL-302 that is in preclinical stage to improve the treatment of methylmalonic acidemia.

