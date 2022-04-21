Sema4 Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SMFR) Insider Kareem Saad Sells 6,269 Shares

Sema4 Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SMFR – Get Rating) insider Kareem Saad sold 6,269 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.49, for a total value of $15,609.81. Following the sale, the insider now owns 64,289 shares in the company, valued at $160,079.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of SMFR stock traded down $0.23 during trading on Thursday, hitting $2.26. The company had a trading volume of 909,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,613,736. The company has a quick ratio of 4.44, a current ratio of 4.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.76. Sema4 Holdings Corp. has a 52 week low of $2.24 and a 52 week high of $15.21.

Sema4 (NASDAQ:SMFR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $57.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.90 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Sema4 Holdings Corp. will post -0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Sema4 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Sema4 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.50.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Trellus Management Company LLC purchased a new stake in Sema4 in the first quarter worth approximately $143,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Sema4 by 39.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,322,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,360,000 after buying an additional 653,025 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Sema4 by 516.3% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 93,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 78,219 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Sema4 in the fourth quarter worth approximately $170,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in Sema4 in the fourth quarter worth approximately $407,000.

Sema4 Holdings Corp., doing business as Sema4, operates as a health information company that enhances diagnosis, treatment, and prevention of disease through data. The company provides Centrellis, an AI-driven health intelligence platform that delivers comprehensive insights to biopharma to accelerate the drug discovery, development, and commercialization life-cycle, as well as analytics for actionable insights, pre-clinical and clinical trial support, and advanced sequencing services.

