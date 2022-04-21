Semrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.03 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Semrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR – Get Rating) to report earnings of ($0.03) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Semrush’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.03) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.05). Semrush posted earnings of $0.01 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 400%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Semrush will report full-year earnings of ($0.17) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.22) to ($0.14). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.04) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.11) to $0.07. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Semrush.

Semrush (NASDAQ:SEMR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $53.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.14 million. Semrush had a negative net margin of 1.75% and a negative return on equity of 1.98%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Semrush from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Semrush from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Semrush from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Semrush from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.50.

In related news, CRO Delbert M. Humenik sold 4,034 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.18, for a total value of $45,100.12. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 93,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,040,645.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SEMR. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Semrush in the second quarter valued at about $267,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Semrush in the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Semrush by 3,607.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 134,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,104,000 after acquiring an additional 130,973 shares during the period. EAM Investors LLC purchased a new position in Semrush in the third quarter worth $1,210,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Semrush by 5.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 88,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,036,000 after acquiring an additional 4,617 shares during the period. 10.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ SEMR opened at $10.73 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.49 and a 200 day moving average of $17.92. Semrush has a 12-month low of $9.57 and a 12-month high of $32.48. The stock has a market cap of $1.51 billion and a PE ratio of -536.50.

Semrush Holdings, Inc develops an online visibility management software-as-a-service platform worldwide. The company enables companies to identify and reach the right audience for their content through the right channels. Its platform enables the company's customers to understand trends and act upon insights to enhance the online visibility, and drive traffic to their websites and social media pages, as well as online listings, distribute targeted content to their customers, and measure the digital marketing campaigns.

