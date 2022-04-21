SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S) CFO David J. Bernhardt Sells 3,850 Shares

SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S – Get Rating) CFO David J. Bernhardt sold 3,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.92, for a total value of $142,142.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 106,832 shares in the company, valued at $3,944,237.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

NYSE S traded down $2.70 during trading on Thursday, reaching $33.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,027,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,582,631. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.28. SentinelOne, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.30 and a 1-year high of $78.53.

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.01. SentinelOne had a negative net margin of 132.37% and a negative return on equity of 22.36%. The business had revenue of $65.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.69 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.00) earnings per share. SentinelOne’s revenue for the quarter was up 119.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that SentinelOne, Inc. will post -1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on S. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on SentinelOne from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Cowen decreased their target price on SentinelOne from $77.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on SentinelOne in a research note on Monday. They set a “hold” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on SentinelOne from $50.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on SentinelOne from $82.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.69.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in SentinelOne by 27.9% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in SentinelOne by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $825,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in SentinelOne by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 10,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the period. Corsicana & Co. bought a new stake in SentinelOne in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in SentinelOne in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.88% of the company’s stock.

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States. Its Singularity Platform delivers artificial intelligence-powered autonomous threat prevention, detection, and response capabilities across an organization's endpoints, and cloud workloads, enabling seamless and automatic protection against a spectrum of cyber threats.

