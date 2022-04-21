Sequoia Economic Infrastructure Income Fund Limited Plans Dividend of GBX 1.56 (LON:SEQI)

Sequoia Economic Infrastructure Income Fund Limited (LON:SEQI – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, April 21st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 28th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.56 ($0.02) per share on Thursday, June 9th. This represents a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Shares of SEQI opened at GBX 103.06 ($1.34) on Thursday. Sequoia Economic Infrastructure Income Fund has a 52-week low of GBX 91.05 ($1.18) and a 52-week high of GBX 114.60 ($1.49). The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 100.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 104.45.
Sequoia Economic Infrastructure Income Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)
