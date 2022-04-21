Sequoia Economic Infrastructure Income Fund Limited Plans Dividend of GBX 1.56 (LON:SEQI)

Sequoia Economic Infrastructure Income Fund Limited (LON:SEQI – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, April 21st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 28th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.56 ($0.02) per share on Thursday, June 9th. This represents a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of SEQI opened at GBX 103.06 ($1.34) on Thursday. Sequoia Economic Infrastructure Income Fund has a 52-week low of GBX 91.05 ($1.18) and a 52-week high of GBX 114.60 ($1.49). The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 100.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 104.45.

Sequoia Economic Infrastructure Income Fund Limited invests in a diversified portfolio of senior and subordinated economic infrastructure debt investments through its subsidiary Sequoia IDF Asset Holdings SA The Company operates through investment in senior and subordinated infrastructure debt instruments and related and/or similar assets segment.

