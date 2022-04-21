Serica Energy plc (LON:SQZ) Announces Dividend Increase – GBX 9 Per Share

Serica Energy plc (LON:SQZ – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, April 21st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of GBX 9 ($0.12) per share on Friday, July 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. This is an increase from Serica Energy’s previous dividend of $3.50. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
SQZ opened at GBX 371.50 ($4.83) on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.01 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -336.67. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 345.35 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 269.23. Serica Energy has a fifty-two week low of GBX 112 ($1.46) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 423.50 ($5.51). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.39, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.98.
Serica Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)
