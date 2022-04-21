Serica Energy plc (LON:SQZ) Announces Dividend Increase – GBX 9 Per Share

Serica Energy plc (LON:SQZ – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, April 21st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of GBX 9 ($0.12) per share on Friday, July 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. This is an increase from Serica Energy’s previous dividend of $3.50. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

SQZ opened at GBX 371.50 ($4.83) on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.01 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -336.67. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 345.35 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 269.23. Serica Energy has a fifty-two week low of GBX 112 ($1.46) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 423.50 ($5.51). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.39, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Get Serica Energy alerts:

Serica Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Serica Energy plc, an upstream oil and gas company, engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, and exploitation of oil and gas reserves. The company holds 100% interest in the Keith oil fields; 98% interest in the Bruce gas fields; and 50% interest in the Rhum gas fields located in the Northern North Sea, as well as 18% non-operating interest in the Erskine field located in Central North Sea.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Serica Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Serica Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.